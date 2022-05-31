Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling on 17,500 members of the Australian public to donate blood in the next week.
This comes after escalating cold and flu seasons caused a slew of cancellations and no-shows, resulting in stocks of A, O, and B blood groups taking a hit.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood executive director Cath Stone said members of the organisation were "pleading" with anyone who was well and healthy enough to book a donation and asked donors to encourage friends and family to do the same. "There are patients in hospital right now who are relying on blood for cancer treatment, surgery, accidents, and complicated births," she said.
"If you don't know your blood type, donating is a great way to find out ... every blood donation can help to save up to three lives."
At the Lifeblood Launceston Donor Centre on Tuesday, Exeter resident Kym Turale donated blood for the 93rd time.
"I'm inspired to donate because I have people very close to me that regularly need this sort of medical assistance and this is just a small thing that I can do," he said.
"I encourage people to come down and donate because one of my key philosophies is that your life will get better by helping others, and this is an easy way to do that." LGBTIQA+ advocacy group, Just Equal, responded to the ARCL's plea by saying gay men should be allowed to donate blood.
Spokesperson Rodney Croome said the organisation wanted Australia to follow the path of other countries. "By our estimate, the adoption of individual risk assessment in Australia would result in an extra 25,000 litres a year," he said.
