Arthur Pieman PWS vehicles have safety flags installed after death

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:28am, first published 2:10am
A Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service vehicle fitted with the visibility flag. Picture: Supplied/PWS

Following the death of a quad bike rider on a popular West Coast four-wheel-drive track in 2020, the Parks and Wildlife Service has added visibility flags to their vehicles.

Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

