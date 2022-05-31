Following the death of a quad bike rider on a popular West Coast four-wheel-drive track in 2020, the Parks and Wildlife Service has added visibility flags to their vehicles.
Coastal man Peter Wells, 60, died "almost immediately" in a head-on collision with Campbell Pointon's Nissan Patrol on the Sandy Cape Track on July 11 of that year, coroner Simon Cooper said in a report earlier this year.
In his report, Mr Cooper recommended that all vehicles using the Sandy Cape track, similar tracks and driving on sand dunes install a 3.5m tall visibility flag.
He said such flags were a requirement of drivers in the Simpson Desert, and a similar practice should be adopted.
"The safety flags required to be used in the Simpson Desert must be a minimum of 3.5 m from the ground, attached to a flagpole, clearly visible and made of fluorescent materials," he said.
"It certainly seems clear that if either, or both the Nissan Patrol driven by Mr Pointon and the quad bike ridden by Mr Wells had some type of safety flag then each would have been more visible to the other."
On Monday the PWS announced that, in light of Mr Cooper's recommendations, where suitable all vehicles used by staff in the Arthur Pieman would be fitted with the flags.
"[Vehicles] used by staff in the Arthur-Pieman Conservation Area have been fitted with sand flags for use where they are appropriate and the terrain allows it," the service said.
"The sand flags are a practical accessory that can assist with visibility on tracks.
"We recommend anyone travelling in the APCA install sand flags on their vehicles.
"This will be reflected in the APCA Driver's Guide and also on signage at the start of the Sandy Cape Track."
Lyndon Kettle, president of the Devonport 4WD Club, said in February that he would be recommending that all club members also install and utilise safety flags.
He said it was an obvious and easy step for all drivers and riders to improve safety.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
