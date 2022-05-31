The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Michael John Marlow granted parole for the murder of Tony George Tanner

SD
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
May 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Parole Board releases convicted 2001 murderer

A convicted murderer has been granted parole and will now be free to roam Tasmanian streets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SD

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.