Tasmanian Parole Board releases convicted 2001 murderer

A convicted murderer has been granted parole and will now be free to roam Tasmanian streets.
Michael John Marlow has been serving a sentence of imprisonment since 2001 for the murder of Tony George Tanner after he shot him twice in the back, before taunting him and shooting him again in the head.
The murder which took place was described as calculated and lacked "empathy or compassion".
Marlow became eligible for parole on March 11, 2021, and initially appeared before the Parole Board in respect of his application for parole on March 26.
The application was adjourned so that an assessment of him by a psychologist could occur and a report could be provided to the board.
To explore these issues a psychological assessment was undertaken at the board's request.
In a consequent report, a doctor concluded that the applicant had a clinically significant personality disorder with features of psychopathy, however, his advanced age and illness presented as significant protective factors against the risk of reoffending.
The doctor said Marlow had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and whilst this was unlikely to impact his life expectancy it perhaps has caused him to prioritise the remainder of his life.
"He is motivated to re-enter society in a functional pro-social way and re-engage with his family who present as supportive and stable influences on him," the doctor said.
According to the Parole Board, Marlow has engaged in life coaching to assist him in reintegrating back into the community.
"The applicant is now classified as requiring minimum security. His case notes are consistently positive describing him as compliant, well mannered and upholding a high standard of personal/cell hygiene. He works as a wardsman also to good reports," they said.
"In light of his record also including matters of sexual offending the applicant was requested to undertake the New Directions program which he did complete in September 2021.
According to the Parole Board, Marlow has presented consistently during the latter years of his sentence, during his life coaching sessions and when before the board as considered and motivated to live out his life quietly and compliantly.
As part of Marlow's parole conditions, he will be monitored electronically, he will not be able to enter Rossarden, he will not be able to associate with certain named persons and he will also have to obtain a mental health care plan.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
