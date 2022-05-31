The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Tasmanian mineral exploration spend almost doubles amid strong commodity prices

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Core samples from mineral exploration drilling.

Spending on mineral exploration has almost doubled in Tasmania amid a run of strong commodity prices.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.