Nothing may be written in stone at the moment but the Tasmania JackJumpers are moving closer to finalising their roster for their second season in the NBL.
After making the grand final series in their debut season, JackJumpers coach Scott Roth and the administration are working away on potential roster changes to back up their unprecedented first season.
The main roster moves concern the JackJumpers' three imports in Josh Adams, Josh Magette and MiKyle McIntosh who are all off contract after signing one-year deals last year.
Adams shapes as a priority re-signing after claiming the JackJumpers' inaugural most valuable player award while Magette and McIntosh also claimed top-five finishes in the award.
Roth admitted that Adams, who earned All-NBL second team honours last season, had interest from overseas to weigh up before making a decision.
"He obviously played very well for us and he's getting million dollar offers in China and some other places and we're nowhere near able to compete with some of the teams," he said on SEN Tassie.
"It's going to be a lifestyle choice for him or a situation where he has only [ a certain] amount of years to play and can he go and just make as much money as possible.
"We'll find out probably in the next week or so where we kind of sit with him but there's not that much more we can do for him."
After spending the majority of his career in Europe, Adams would be on the radar of several franchises but has previously admitted his willingness to return to the Tasmanian franchise for their second season.
Roth was far more confident on the prospects of Magette with the 32-year-old previously indicating he is open to continuing with the JackJumpers after being a regular starter last season.
"Josh Magette I feel like we're getting close to having something done with him but we're still going through that process with him," Roth said.
The NBL Next Star could also be an option for the JackJumpers after their inaugural Next Star Nikita Mikhailovskii departed midway through the season after limited appearances.
McIntosh shapes as the most likely of the trio to be switched over with the JackJumpers looking to bolster their size in the off-season.
Tasmania battled against being on of the shorter sides in the NBL which was further exposed when Will Magnay went down with injury.
While Magnay has re-committed to a two-year-deal, Roth said Tasmania would scour the market for a bigger body.
"MiKyle we've talked with already and we're probably going to end up changing over MiKyle and trying to get someone a little bit bigger in that position," he said.
"More so because Magnay's injury, we didn't really have any protection there."
Jarred Bairstow, Matt Kenyon, Fabijan Krslovic, Magnay, Sam McDaniel, Jack McVeigh, Clint Steindl and Jarrad Weeks are all under contract for next season.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
