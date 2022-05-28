Invermay's two-time world champion Rebecca Van Asch was named the best female player in the Bowls Premier League.
The 34-year-old was selected in the BPL15 All-Star team after a starring role for the Tasmania Tridents.
Aron Sherriff's domination saw the Moama star crowned the league MVP.
Tasmania bowed out of the competition in the first semi-final.
Van Asch is expected to be selected for her second Commonwealth Games later this year.
Tasmania's soccer talisman Nathaniel Atkinson has been named in the Socceroos squad for their pivotal World Cup qualifier.
A week after representing Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Cup Final, the 22-year-old Riverside Olympic product has been called up for the international friendly against Jordan in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday (June 2) plus the crucial qualifying play-off against UAE, also in Doha, six days later.
The winner of that match will play fifth-placed South American side Peru for a spot at the 2022 World Cup, also to be held in Qatar, beginning in November.
Six of Tasmania's brightest young cycling prospects have been identified by AusCycling.
A total of 88 cyclists were named by the national body and categorised in the disciplines of track, BMX and mountain bike cross-country for 2022-23.
The trio of Hamish McKenzie, Jack Menzies and Will Eaves were named as developing riders in the men's track endurance program.
Meanwhile, the emerging category included Izzy Flint in mountain bike cross-country plus Dalton Stretton and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden in track endurance.
Back-to-back second-place finishes have Nathan Earle (Team UKYO), 33, in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Kumano in Japan. The Hobart rider has a five-second lead with one stage remaining.
Alex Viney and her PR3 mixed coxed four crewmates finished second behind Great Britain in their preliminary test race at the World Rowing Cup 1 in Begrade.
The Aussie crew clocked 7:26.38, 10 seconds behind their British counterparts.
They are scheduled to meet again in the final.
Six Australian crews have entered the regatta.
Launceston-born Viney, 29, began rowing at Launceston Grammar and is now a member of Mercantile RC having moved to Melbourne to study.
Viney and her crewmates finished in fourth place at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
