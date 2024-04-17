Tornadoes basketball recruit Sarah O'Neill swishing ball through hoop

Sarah O'Neill is back for the Launceston Tornadoes in a big way.
Returning to the Torns this season for the first time since 2019, O'Neill has averaged 18 points and five rebounds from the opening three games of the NBL1 South season.
She is also shooting at 41 per cent from the field.
The 22-year-old was on fire on Friday night and kept the Tornadoes in their round two contest against Waverley Falcons before they fell 101-69 at Elphin Sports Centre.
O'Neill knocked down 29 points while shooting at 52 per cent from the field.
She finished off lay-ups under pressure, showcased her jump shot and swished a couple of long three-pointers in the final quarter.
The young Tornadoes were without their import Trinity Oliver who hadn't been approved to play yet and O'Neill, who is a co-vice-captain, felt she needed to stand up after the round one loss to Hobart.
"It will take a few games before we all click," the upbeat O'Neill said.
"But (on Friday night) when everything was kind of stagnant I had to show a bit of leadership and try to do something.
"I was just lucky that it was going in."
The guard hit three shots from beyond the arc and was asked if the three-ball is normally her go.
"It just depends, I like to get to the rim first and get my eye in and then bring it out to the three (point line)," she said.
"That's basically how my brain works, trying to get in close and then if I start making a few then bring it out."
O'Neill backed up her performance with 19 points on Saturday night against Dandenong Rangers as the Torns fell 84-72.
She has played more than 35 minutes in all three games and coach Sarah Veale was full of praise for the guard.
"I love the way Sare plays and she fits really well into our system, she's a really smart player and plays with pace and aggression," Veale said.
"She's a great teammate so she fits into our culture.
"She's also leading the girls the right way with who she is as a person and as a basketballer."
O'Neill said it was exciting to be part of a young, promising group.
The guard, who hails from Devonport, said she played her first NBL1 season with the Torns before joining the Geelong Supercats on the mainland for two seasons.
Her time there coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and she decided to return to Devonport to be closer to family.
Her older sister recently had a baby while her youngster sister Lilly, 18, has joined the Torns.
O'Neill, who works in childcare, said her ambition was to play the highest level of basketball she could.
The Tornadoes have an away clash against Mount Gambier Pioneers on Friday, April 19, at 6.30pm.
They also play away to Keilor Thunder on Sunday, April 21, at 1pm.
