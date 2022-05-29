Tasmanian Amanda Beams has starred on the international stage to take second place at the International Women Cup.
Winkleigh's three-time Australian champion and world record holder in the underhand chop took on the world's best woodchoppers in Vienna, Austria.
Beams made a strong start to the tournament with a third-place finish in the stock saw behind Sweden's Tove Njastad and Germany's Alrun Uebing despite the Tasmanian posting a personal-best time of 13.77 seconds.
Beams maintained her title aspirations in the tournament's second event with a third-place finish in the single buck event which was competitive time. Her results set-up a thrilling final in the Tasmanian's signature event, the underhand chop.
Uebing was disqualified after failing to beat the time limit in the final event which left Beams with a shot at the overall title alongside American Martha King.
While Beams set a time of 40.61 seconds, King claimed the heat and the overall title with ease after delivering a time of 36.80 seconds, which is also a national record.
After claiming second place overall on the International Women Cup, Beams was reflective on her European tournament, which had been postponed twice after originally planned for 2020.
"It is amazing to be here in Austria and being able to come over from down under. The competition was great, my expectation was a bit higher than that but it was a great day," she said.
