Former Launceston Tornadoes basketballers help get Pinkerton to club

It's great when recruits just arrive on your doorstep.
That's essentially what happened with Launceston Tornadoes' Josie Pinkerton who moved to Launceston at the end of 2022 to study a masters of architecture at the University of Tasmania.
The 23-year-old grew up in Newcastle and completed her undergraduate degree in Sydney before looking for somewhere quieter to finish her studies.
Pinkerton explained she played in the Launceston Basketball Association division two competition in 2023 for fun and to keep up her fitness.
But Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale can thank some past Torns players for putting on their recruiting caps.
"I was lucky enough to be on a (LBA) team with Cassie Jordan, who used to play Tornadoes ... and Brodie Clark as well who was involved with Tornadoes in the past," Pinkerton said.
"They both gave me the confidence that I could probably play for the Tornadoes."
Pinkerton said it also suited well with her university commitments.
"I've got time this year, I can take a backseat with my studies a bit and actually focus a bit more on basketball and I'm part of the (UTAS) elite athlete program and have a scholarship as well," she said.
"The university has allowed me to actually commit more to basketball this year then it probably would in the past so I'm lucky."
The Examiner earlier this week highlighted UTAS has ramped up its basketball program this year.
Pinkerton is now playing for the Torns as well as for the UTAS women's team in the nine-week University Basketball League, a mid-week national competition.
It's a busy schedule and one she is enjoying.
"I didn't play (high-level) basketball last year so I got to have a full uni student experience and got to get myself comfortable living in Tasmania," she said.
"With basketball, I've always played it and it's a pretty big part of my life. So I missed it a little bit ... it's not that difficult adjusting to (the schedule)."
While she was surprised to already be among the Torns' senior players in her first NBL1 season, Pinkerton said she was enjoying the challenge of providing leadership to the young team.
The power forward has been playing about 30 minutes of court time per game and is averaging seven points, two assists and six rebounds.
She led the way with 11 defensive rebounds against Hobart and hit 13 points against Dandenong.
Another new Tornado who has had provided instant leadership is American import Trinity Oliver who has now played three games for the club.
Pinkerton praised the forward.
"Having been at college in the States, she knows how to play basketball and make her own shot," she said.
"Sometimes when the play breaks down, you just need someone to go and score and she knows exactly what to do ... it's a relief having someone on the team like that."
The Tornadoes, who have yet to win a game this NBL1 South season, welcome back last year's captain Keely Froling this weekend who will play when available this year.
She is in the Australian Opals basketball squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Tornadoes fell to Mount Gambier 79-63 and Keilor Thunder 94-60 on the road last weekend.
They host Ballarat Miners on Friday at 5.30pm before welcoming Casey Cavaliers to Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6pm.
