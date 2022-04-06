The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Josh Adams open to returning to Tasmania JackJumpers next season

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 6 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR MAN: Josh Adams has been a key player for the JackJumpers in their debut season. Picture: Craig George

The Tasmania JackJumpers' scoring star Josh Adams is focused on the needs of the team rather than his contract as the league's season draws to a close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.