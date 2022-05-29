The lure of the Tasmanian Tigers is strong for Matthew Wade despite the wicket-keeper admitting the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup in Australia will be his international curtain call.
The 34-year-old was a key part of Australia's inaugural win in the Twenty20 World Cup last year with the Tasmanian's 41* off 17 balls in the semi-final propelling his side into the decider where they beat New Zealand.
With the World Cup set to be played on home soil later this year, including nine Twenty20 World Cup matches in Hobart, Wade has his sets on a farewell summer.
"There's a lot of T20 cricket that's coming up before the World Cup, and then after the World Cup that will kind of be it for me in terms of international cricket," he said to Cricket Australia.
"I'll go home after (tour of) Sri Lanka for about five weeks, play the Hundred (in England) then jump straight into international cricket."
The Tasmanian has played 36 Test matches, 97 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20 matches since his international debut in 2011.
Wade's leadership is widely regarded at state and national level and he captained Australia against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2020.
Despite his time in Australian colours being numbered, the former Test wicket-keeper indicated he would keep donning the Tasmanian colours.
The former Victorian representative has been a key presence in Tasmania's top-order since returning to the Apple Isle ahead of the 2017-18 domestic cricket season.
Wade's continued presence for Jeff Vaughan's squad shapes as a key boost of experience after former Australian Test captain Tim Paine was not offered a state contract.
"I'll look at my options but at this stage how I currently feel is I still want to play domestic cricket for Tassie ... I really love the camaraderie of domestic cricket and playing with the same players over a longer period of time and striving for something collectively," Wade said.
"I've got a young family as well, I like being at home a little bit more as well and that opportunity to do both is something that still interests me."
