George Town's Jarrod Freeman will continue to don the state colours after being contracted for another season with Cricket Tasmania revealing their squad for next summer.
The off-spinner has been named as part of the Tiger's outfit for next summer under the tutelage of the returning Jeff Vaughan, who recently signed a five-year-deal with the state after leaving the Australian set-up.
Freeman showed some improvement with bat and ball for the Tigers last summer in a handful of first-class games as he recorded his highest score of 41* against Queensland.
The 21-year-old is joined by Nick Davis, Mitch Owen and Nivethan Radhakrishnan on rookie contracts.
"There is a good mix of senior and emerging players within the list, and on the back of a promising season 2021-22 we are excited for what's ahead," Tigers coach Jeff Vaughan said.
"With hopefully a full fixture of for both and red and white ball cricket this year, I'm really excited and confident about what this group can produce."
However, former Australian captain Tim Paine's long absence from the game looks set to continue with the wicketkeeper/batsman not featured on the Cricket Tasmania contract list.
The 38-year-old stepped away from the game in November to look after his mental health and has not featured at the highest level since that time.
Paine also missed out on being part of Cricket Australia's contract list but the 46th Test captain of Australia could feature for the state as an uncontracted player given Tasmania's contract quote is full.
Coming into the side from the mainland is fast bowling option Billy Stanlake with the Australian representative joining a bowling unit which will be led by former Australian Test player Peter Siddle who has signed on for another season.
The former Queenslander offers a point of difference at 204cm and has represented Australia in both white ball formats.
Last season's batting sensation Tim Ward, who claimed the Bradman Medal for his debut campaign with Tasmania, has committed long-term to the state with a three-year deal.
Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Nick Davis (rookie), Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman (rookie), Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen (rookie), Nivethan Radhakrishnan (rookie), Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay.
