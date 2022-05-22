North Launceston's defensive masterclass in the second half has sunk Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium 13.13 (91) to 7.11 (53).
The battle of the Northern and Southern Bombers was a tale of two halves. The curtain-raiser to the AFL action was an arm wrestle in the opening half before Northern domination in the second half.
The first half was a gruelling encounter with the two sides going goal for goal across the two terms with Lauderdale whittling the lead to 10 points before marching into the lead before the main break.
Michael Blackburn was a strong target for the Southern Bombers across the day while Jayden Magro and Josh McGuiness were key figures in their opening half success.
It looked like the Southern Bombers would be on track to secure an upset at UTAS Stadium over their Northern namesake but Brad Cox-Goodyer's side flipped the script after the main break.
The Northern Bombers utilised the wider expanses of UTAS Stadium to run and gun into the attack with their fitness shining through in the third term with Jack Avent and Cox-Goodyer finding plenty of the ball.
When Lauderdale did gain possession, their fumbles cost them while their long kicks were often pressured coming out of their defensive 50 arc. Fletcher Bennett and the Bombers' backline pushed up with a high line from half-back to intercept and return the ball to North Launceston's attack throughout the term.
"We were able to continue our brand of play and in the end probably run over the top of them especially in the second-half that was pretty powerful," Cox Goodyer said.
"It was probably more about getting out front in the stoppages, it was similar to the first game where they put a lot of numbers around the ball and we were able to handball out and get a good exit from stoppage.
"We were able to make the ground nice and big and really run with the ball because we're pretty young and we've got some good speed so we needed to use that."
The home side used their defensive prowess to hold Lauderdale goalless while adding four of their own which was led by key forward Tom Bennett (four goals).
When Isaac Newett added the first of the last and Bennett added his fourth of the game in the final term after a strong pack mark, the Bombers had the points secured midway through the quarter.
"[Newett] is pretty dangerous down there and he got into good positions and he's going to be a pretty good player," Cox-Goodyer said.
"The way [Bennett] leads the forward line is fantastic and he brings everyone along with him so he's not just taking contested marks but he sets everyone up really well."
It sets up a crucial Launceston derby on Friday with the Bombers seeking redemption after their 107-point loss in round four against a Launceston side that leads the ladder.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
