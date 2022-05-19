The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: North Launceston, Lauderdale set for Hawthorn curtain-raiser

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 19 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FRONT: North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer has formed a formidable career since debuting in an AFL curtain-raiser 13 years ago. Picture: Paul Scambler

Back in 2009, North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer made his State League debut in an AFL curtain-raiser.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.