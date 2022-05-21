There was a goal fest across the statewide competitions on Saturday with 37 scored in just six games.
Riverside completed an unwanted tennis score as their trio of consecutive home matches finished 0-6, 0-6, 0-6.
Advertisement
Although the final score somewhat flattered visitors Glenorchy, it was summed up by Windsor Park regular Jim Gray's dry observation: "I hope the election is a closer contest than this."
Glenorchy keeper Reef Murfet had one of his quietest days at the club where he played much of his junior soccer as the reigning champions seized early control then confirmed their dominance late on.
Olympic tweaked their line-up with captain Will Humphrey reverting to the left-back role he played as a junior but two early goals came down his side as Knight Adam Gorrie wielded a sword through the home defence, laying on tap-ins for Hugh Undy and Kyle Vincent.
Despite a goal difference from hell, Olympic kept the title-chasers to that two-goal margin to the hour mark before the wheels fell off, and, for the second week running, could even have reduced it through Toby Simeoni.
Instead, Vincent, Austin Yost, Daniel Schmidt and Eli Luttmer added to the score, the latter from the penalty spot after Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro was harshly judged not only to have committed a foul on Vincent but to require a yellow card which, as his second, was accompanied by a red.
"It's another game that petered out late on," summarised Olympic coach Robert Murray. "I cannot fault their endeavour and we're getting further into games, but we've got to play for 90 minutes."
Glenorchy's fellow pace-setters also won big as South Hobart walloped Olympia Warriors 7-0 and Devonport Strikers extended their lead at the top of the ladder by beating Kingborough Lions 5-1.
A superb solo second-half equaliser by Stefan Tantari was enough to earn Launceston City a share of the points in a 1-1 draw against Clarence at Wentworth Park.
It was City's first draw of the season after a run of three wins, two heavy losses and coach Lino Sciulli's appeal for more consistency.
Launceston United fought back from two goals down to maintain their 100 per cent record with a stunning 5-4 victory at perennial title-contenders Clarence Zebras.
Twice United were behind and had a mountain to climb when 3-1 down early in the second half, but four straight goals turned the game on its head and made the early start for a midday kickoff much more bearable.
Caitlin Stalker's early opener was wiped out on the half-hour when Dani Gunton's free-kick was turned onto the woodwork and Ellie La Monte pounced.
Zoe Nichols restored the home side's lead and when Georgia Burt increased it soon after the restart, United were staring at their first dropped points of the season.
La Monte had other ideas, reducing the arrears with a looping header then setting up Alexis Mitchell for the leveller.
Advertisement
Laura Dickinson coolly put the visitors ahead but they needed another from sub Madi Gilpin as Zebras galloped back into it with another goal late on.
United's co-coaches Lynden Prince and Frank Compton were delighted with the result, particularly as La Monte and Nicky Clark were recovering from COVID and Gilpin making a comeback from injury.
Devonport Strikers kept up the high-scoring theme with a 7-0 win over Kingborough Lions.
Ladder leaders Northern Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in the Women's Northern Championship with an entertaining 5-3 win at Riverside.
Four goals from the prolific Moana Chamberlin and another from Abbie Chugg saw them home but the result was in doubt until the final moments after Meg Connolly (two) and Chelsea Wing kept the hosts in the hunt.
Rangers coach Stephen Pearce said his side worked hard for the points.
Advertisement
"We played really good in the first half," he said. "The second half we lost our legs a bit and started booting the ball and rushing a bit.
"Riverside have quality so if you give them chances they'll knock a couple in. We always have good hard contests against Riverside so we're happy to win."
Olympic coach Lucy Johns said her side's slow start proved costly.
"We played well second half and were harder at the ball, we just did not have the intensity from the start," she said. "Realistically, we owned the second half."
Asked who she thought was the best side in the division, Johns added: "I think Ulverstone may be a bit better but Rangers are close."
Advertisement
As if to prove the point, Ulverstone won 6-0 at Devonport, while Burnie United claimed the points with a 2-0 win over Launceston City.
Rangers completed a perfect day out down by the Riverside by extending their 100 per cent record in the men's competition with a comprehensive 7-1 win.
A seventh win from seven games was supplied by braces from Luke Eyles and Wes Chugg plus singles from Bryley Jordan, Jonny Burk and Diesel Murfet who celebrated his injury-time strike with a knee-slide in front of the chilly but vocal travelling support.
Second-placed Launceston United were beaten 3-2 at Somerset and Launceston City also returned pointless from the North-West Coast after a 4-2 loss at Burnie United.
Devonport Strikers almost kept up with their NPL brothers, beating Ulverstone 6-1.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.