The major political parties will be pressured in the upcoming federal election to show up to Bass with a $145 million commitment to upgrade the York Park precinct. A pitch has been made to party representatives for the financial pledge which would see seating upgrades to UTAS Stadium and the construction of a new indoor multipurpose stadium next to it. The plan for Launceston is one of 10 projects that tourism lobby groups will be pushing across the country this election campaign. READ MORE: Leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer operating for 10 years without kennel licence Other projects in the Australian Tourism Industry Council's proposal include cultural and conference centre developments and enhancements to the Kakadu National Park. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said investment in the two stadiums would mean Launceston could host more high-level sporting events and competitions guaranteed to boost visitation to the city. He said junior and masters sporting events tended to run mid-week which meant visitation to the city would be boosted on weekdays. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on Mr Martin said a new indoor stadium would ensure Launceston attracted more first-class sporting events, such the Netball Superleague and national basketball. "It obviously activates NBL and other things that Launceston probably doesn't get a share of the moment," he said. "As a city of that size, Launceston needs a proper first-class, indoor sporting venue and obviously Elphin Sports Centre and Silverdome are pretty old. READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm "And as for UTAS Stadium, upgrades there will make sure it stays competitive with what the other regional stadiums around the country have." It is hoped that the state government will contribute $65 million to the stadiums proposal. The government legislated for a new body to be created this year to take ownership of two Tasmanian stadiums and make them more commercially viable. The City of Launceston in its Future Direction Plan for UTAS Stadium proposed the government take ownership of that stadium as well. The plan includes a proposal to increase seating capacity at the stadium to 27,500 with the development of a second tier on the eastern and northern grandstands and a new southern stand in addition to an indoor stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/95d55306-3abe-42a5-8959-008c1e762b9f.PNG/r12_0_2998_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg