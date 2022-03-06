sport, local-sport,

They christened it with a hard-fought win over the New Zealand Breakers in front of a vocal crowd and now the JackJumpers are ready to make Launceston their fortress. The Tasmania JackJumpers ventured away from their familiar surrounds of Hobart to the Silverdome, in front of the largest crowd the venue has seen for an NBL game, and showed that they are willing to be Tasmanian in nature and not just in name. It felt electric in the stands as the stadium was swamped in a sea of green and it appears the energy carried down to the players on-court. "It was exciting going out there for the first time and hearing everybody cheer as we did our player introductions and then when the lights came on seeing everybody there," JackJumpers' forward MiKyle McIntosh said. "It was just amazing to have everyone here in Launceston be a part of this win, I mean it is Tasmania JackJumpers it's not the Hobart JackJumpers so Launceston being a part of that is pretty amazing." READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint With the franchise set to bring the NBL back to town on March 19 against the Illawarra Hawks, the league's newest side appears optimistic about what it could be possible with the strong basketball culture through the North and North-West Coast. The JackJumpers were in the area during pre-season for the NBL Blitz at Elphin Sports Centre and for community camps and Blitz games in Ulverstone but COVID-19 precautions across the league prohibited further trips. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community After seeing a vocal and packed crowd, head coach Scott Roth was bullish on the possibilities of what could happen in Launceston after a promising first appearance. "To come up here and know we haven't really been out since pre-season and have them fill the gym was just incredible and I know when we come back against Illawarra it'll be the same thing," Roth said. "It's just great signs, a road-post along the way that these guys are doing a lot of the work and the fans are appreciating this type of play that they play and rallying around them. "We have a fan-base that we need to continue to build especially up in this region and we will continue to do everything that we possibly can to make sure we're available and fan-friendly and being here for them."

