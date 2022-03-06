news, local-news, anthony bullock, tasmania, greyhound, racing integrity, mowbray, vet, trainer

A leaked draft report of the investigation into Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer has found he has "no case to answer" over allegations he mistreated an injured greyhound at a Mowbray vet clinic last year. The Office of Racing Integrity has concluded its investigation into Exeter's Anthony Bullock and provided a draft report to all witnesses to give feedback on the evidence relied upon. It showed conflicting accounts over what occurred inside and outside the vet clinic on the evening of November 23. The findings were not meant to be publicly released until later this month, but they had not been correctly redacted in the report and could be easily viewed. READ MORE: No change for mask mandate in pubs a 'kick in the guts', sector says They show that the "consensus view" of ORI, the RSPCA and Biosecurity Tasmania was that the evidence did not constitute a breach of animal welfare legislation and the matter would not be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions. A panel of three stewards found Mr Bullock had "no case to answer" regarding welfare of greyhounds under the Rules of Racing, which include that a trainer must exercise care to avoid greyhounds being subjected to "unnecessary pain or suffering". However, the stewards found he does have a case to answer over giving the painkiller Onsior to greyhound Tah Bernard after the vet incident, as the drug had not been prescribed for greyhounds under his care. Office of Racing Integrity general manager Justin Helmich said there was still scope for the findings to change prior to the final report being released, likely in mid-March. "The report has been provided as part of a procedural fairness consultation to any affected persons. They will have seven days to provide feedback, comments, in relation to what's provided to them," he said. The investigation was launched following a complaint made to ORI regarding the incident, during which Mr Bullock brought Tah Bernard to a Mowbray vet after the greyhound suffered a fractured foreleg during unofficial trials. The report states that Mr Bullock and the greyhound were in the waiting room when the complainant entered and a "discussion" started, including a suggestion that Tah Bernard could be surrendered. An allegation was that Mr Bullock refused treatment due to after-hours fees, but the investigation found "such comments are not supported", stating he would have been aware of the fees already. The ORI report stated that "the reality is likely to be closer to (Mr Bullock's) account" and that he left the clinic because he "became uncomfortable" with what was occurring in the reception area. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community Mr Bullock left the clinic while "walking" the greyhound on its back legs to a trailer. A greyhound "strongly vocalises" when being put in the trailer, which was heard by vet staff. Mr Bullock claimed this noise came from a different greyhound. He called three other vets afterwards, the report stated. Tah Bernard was given two Onsior tablets over two hours after his leg was broken, and then another two the next morning. An ORI vet found the effectiveness of this medication would be "reduced" if the dog's leg had not been splinted and he had not been immediately confined to a cage. A vet euthanised Tah Bernard about 10am. The main conflicting accounts occurred regarding the noise from a greyhound in the vet car park, the reason for Mr Bullock leaving the clinic and if he had requested euthanasia at the clinic before permission from the dog's owner. The ORI report stated it was able to "define most of the chronology", but differing accounts remained. "As would be expected with an investigation of this nature, there are several matters where there are conflicting accounts of the circumstances," the report reads. READ MORE: Tasmanian Aboriginal treaty talks could be over before they start "The Director has not decided on the truth of any particular account, simply identifying and reporting instances where there is a conflict." The investigation involved exhuming Tah Bernard and carrying out testing to determine the levels of medication he received before his death. Mr Helmich said the final report would likely be publicly released in just over a week, once feedback from those involved has been considered.

