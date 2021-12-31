sport, local-sport,

Sejr Deans is in line to make his NBL debut for the Tasmania JackJumpers after being a late call-up to replace Will Magnay in the squad to face Melbourne United. The JackJumpers confirmed via statement that due to COVID protocols Magnay would be forced to miss the JackJumpers' New Year's Day clash against the reigning champions. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey Deans played for the JackJumpers when the side faced off against the Cairns Taipans in the pre-season NBL Blitz at the Elphin Sports Centre but is yet to feature in the NBL season. Deans made the starting five in the NBL Blitz fixture and netted a two-point jumper early in the proceedings and finished with six minutes of court time. The Launceston prodigy was signed by the NBL's newest franchise as a development player ahead of their debut season but the United game is the first time the 18-year-old has made the final 13 in the season. "We are committed to developing young Tasmanian talent and Sejr is a great example of a player who has come through local junior ranks and thoroughly deserves his opportunity at the professional level," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said after Deans' signing. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test Deans is widely regarded as one of the most promising Basketball talents from Northern Tasmania and is set to head to America for college basketball after committing to Jacksonville University in November. Deans' City Rockets mentor Brett Smith was glowing in his assessment of the guard's potential in the game. "The experience he's getting now will put him in such a great position when he gets to college ... the professional and the weights program and where the NBL is at, he's going to be way ahead of other first and second players with his preparation," he said in November. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/b38dfa39-5a00-4e04-89bf-0965cca9ac74.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg