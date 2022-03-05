newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With 8412 fans lining the oval, the strength of the Devonport community was on full display at the AFL Hillcrest tribute match on Saturday. With the wounds of the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy still running deep, the match was opened with a Welcome to Country by Devonport's Dave Mangenner Gough who set the tone of the day clearly: "How solid we stand, how strong we are together". Played between Richmond and Hawthorn, the AFL pre-season match was organised as the centrepiece of a weekend of support for the families who lost their children in the shock jumping castle tragedy which left six children dead. All funds raised from the match and activity surrounding the game to go directly to the Hillcrest Community Public Fund. The showing of support continued through a tribute to the families made before the first bounce, with acclaimed ARIA-winning musician Kate Ceberano performing her song 'Brave' to the crowd. Georgie Gardam, mother of Zane Mellor, said the size of the crowd had been overwhelming. Watching from the stands with a photo of her son tucked next to her, she said it had been an emotional day, particularly during the moment of silence, but that she was "in awe of how many people have come out". "We feel honoured," she said. Speaking before the game, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said he hoped the event would bring the community together, even if for a few hours, in support of all those impacted by the tragedy. "People will grieve and will come together in their own ways, and that's for individuals and families and others," Mr McLachlan said. "I speak for football, and we're here to try and bring this community together and do a little bit for people to help them. "I hope that people can, for a couple of hours, come together and remember those involved and also then have a good time and enjoy football and come together as a community in the way that football brings people together across the country." RELATED: Hillcrest funds to be released to the families. With shades of yellow, black and brown flooding the stands, young Hillcrest survivor Declean Brown was invited onto the field for the ball presentation, while fellow survivor Beau Medcraft did the coin toss. Premier Peter Gutwein said the sheer number of people at the event spoke volumes to the impact the Hillcrest tragedy has had, not only in Devonport but across the nation. "Our thoughts have been with the families since that day in December," he said. "They are with the families today, and I know that the thoughts of everyone, both here at the ground but across the state, across the country and across the world will remain with those families forever." Ahead of the game, Mr Gutwein also announced the $1.4 million raised through the Hillcrest GoFundMe launched in the wake of the tragedy was now able to be distributed to the families. Previously, the funds had been tied up in legal issues - a point of growing concern in the community. "I'm very pleased that those funds will now be able to be released to the families that have been impacted."

