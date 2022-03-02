Another JackJumpers game in Launceston locked-in

sport, local-sport,

The Tasmania JackJumpers' second Launceston game is locked-in for this NBL season. The group will take on Illawarra Hawks in round 16 at the Silverdome on Saturday, March 19 at 5:30pm. READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit coach, star player support push for Tassie WNBL team They are playing the first of their Launceston games on Saturday against New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome. The Tassie team was scheduled to play Launceston games on March 5 and 19 prior to the season but a rolling fixture was introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally they were lined up to play Perth Wildcats and Adelaide 36ers but the opposition has changed with the rolling fixture. Chief executive officer Simon Brookhouse was pleased to lock-in the upcoming contest. "The game has remained on the same date and time as originally scheduled so it's great to be able to confirm the fixture for our northern fans," he said. "Ticket sales to our first game at the Silverdome have been extremely strong and there's very few left so we look forward to giving more fans the opportunity to see NBL action in Launceston." Fans are encouraged to check JackJumpers social media for member pre-sale and general public ticket release announcements. The JackJumpers lost to Perth Wildcats 89-78 on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

