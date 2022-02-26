newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston is experiencing a vaccine-resistant kennel cough outbreak, with vets seeing upwards of 10 dogs a week. David Allen, vet at the Animal Medical Centre, said last year he saw two or three dogs showing signs of the disease On Friday morning alone, he saw three dogs. MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks "It's not a fatal disease, but it's highly infectious, and the dogs will be coughing for a week and that's not much fun," he said. Other signs include nasal discharge, eye discharge, lethargy, appetite loss, phlegm, gagging, and a runny nose. Dr Allen advised owners to call their vet if their dog was showing signs. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning To avoid catching the disease, Dr Allen said it was best to avoid locations where lots of other dogs were present, such as doggy daycare, boarding kennels and dog parks. Dogs showing signs are advised to isolate. Dr Allen said the cough usually resolved within a week, but it was best to wait a couple more days before gently reintroducing dogs into society. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford Dr Allen said there were about half a dozen strains of kennel cough, two of which could be vaccinated against. "This year we're finding we've got vaccinated dogs ... and they have actually started coughing. So there is either a stronger strain out there or the vaccine is not as effective." Jan Davis, chief executive of RSPCA Tasmania, said owners should be vigilant, seek treatment early and avoid contact with other dogs. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses "Watching your dog for kennel cough is like watching your kid for any sort of disease ... the first cough, you should be off to the vet and you should make sure that your dog is kept away from other dogs until it gets the all clear," she said. The hospital is conducting an investigation with the vaccine manufacturer, sending off swab tests to find out the cause. Dr Allen hopes to have results next week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

