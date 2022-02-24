Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning

news, local-news, launceston city, council, launceston, golf club, rezoning, norwood, Tasmania

Tasmania's oldest 18-hole golf course is set to get a little bit smaller, after plans to rezone and subdivide a section of the course into residential land was passed by the City of Launceston council on Thursday. The 12 new lots and the road connecting them would join with Negara Street, an existing residential street to the north east of the The Launceston Golf Club. To make way for the lots, the trees that border the golf course will need to be removed. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races The proposed residential lots range in size from 500 square metres to just under 750 square metres and include a 2500-square-metre road, which would then be capped with an open end. Whether the road will be further extended from this ending lot in the future remains unclear. According to a document submitted by Woolcott Surveys, the golf club made the decision to rezone and subdivide "following a difficult few years". The report also noted that council officers had requested the open road lot be placed into the development "to allow the potential for future subdivision and connectivity". "The club has no plans for any additional rezoning or subdivision of land south of this site," the document added. During the development application's period for public comment, several Launceston residents raised concerns surrounding the impact of development on the existing street and the presence of animals in the land set to be cleared. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking In response to these concerns, a report by Environmental Consulting Options Tasmania conceded that the land did support native flora and fauna but also noted that this could be addressed in the planning scheme provisions. At council on Thursday, the planning permit was passed pending several conditions, which include ensuring the construction and development does not adversely impact the amenity of the area. Other provisions ensure that no other vegetation outside the given area will be felled or "willfully destroyed". What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/e79394a5-96ee-4c6c-a0f7-bc31b35c35d9_rotated_270.jpg/r0_161_769_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg