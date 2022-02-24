news, local-news,

A 62-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Woolmers Lane, Longford. Tasmania Police Central North Division Inspector Scott Flude said police were called to the scene about 7am, which was located about one kilometre off the Midland Highway. "Unfortunately, upon attendance, it was ascertained that a 62-year-old man from Evandale, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was deceased at the scene," he said. Inspector Flude said the man's small, white Sedan was travelling in a westerly direction from Evandale to Longford. The man exited a left-hand corner and, just after, crashed into a tree on the side of the road. Investigators are at the scene conducting investigations into the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether the wet road had any impact. "It is hot and muggy here today and we'll look at all aspects of that in relation to this unfortunate incident," Inspector Flude said. "This is classed as a rural road, but it's quite a good road. "There's nothing to suggest he wasn't following the road conditions." The crash was witnessed by a motorist heading in the opposite direction, who then called emergency services. Inspector Flude said the road would continue to be closed until the scene was cleared. "We just ask people to drive to the conditions at all times. This is another tragic and unfortunate incident, and we are frustrated that sometimes people don't heed the message that we talk about all the time, and that is to stay safe and drive to the conditions," he said. Next of kin have been notified. EARLIER: Tasmania Police remain at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Woolmers Lane at Longford. Sadly a man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene this morning. The road remains blocked and motorists are asked to obey diversions in place around the scene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/fd3fde09-ee83-476f-a0b4-f652bbcbb4e8.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg