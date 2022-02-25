news, local-news, jane howlett, resigns, tasmania, cabinet, government, minister, jackjumpers

Jane Howlett has quit cabinet citing the death of her brother as a reason, meaning Premier Peter Gutwein must elevate another backbencher to a ministerial role - the second in just over a week. Mr Gutwein made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, while Ms Howlett issued a brief statement. Her brother died on the morning of the latest cabinet being sworn in last week, when she continued in her role as Minister for Racing, Small Business, Hospitality and Events, and Disability Services, but was no longer in the sport and recreation portfolio. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs Ms Howlett's portfolios will now need to be distributed and a backbencher promoted, but Mr Gutwein said there would be no wholesale changes to cabinet as a result, to be announced next week. She will remain in the Legislative Council as the Liberal member for Prosser. Mr Gutwein said Ms Howlett had shown courage by attending Government House to be sworn in on the same day as a personal tragedy. "Within a handful of hours, she very bravely turned up to put herself on the public stage to be sworn in," he said. "Now I know she said that she wanted to do that, but I know that when I was in Government House that morning and I saw her and watched her be there as a part of that, it struck a chord with me. "And I'm never going to allow something like that to occur again." READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Ms Howlett has taken immediate leave, but Mr Gutwein said he was hopeful she could one day return to cabinet. He was questioned about rumours of another alleged personal issue for Ms Howlett that could give rise to a perceived conflict of interest situation from her former role as sport and recreation minister, but Mr Gutwein would not be drawn. "I have not been made aware of any matter that would have impacted upon her ability to do her job," Mr Gutwein said. "Ms Howlett brought no matter to my attention in terms of a conflict of interest, a perception of a conflict of interest, or any matter that would have impacted upon her role as minister." Mr Gutwein highlighted the personal toll that government ministers face when taking on the role, but also that it was not unusual for people in the broader population to face similar stresses. "I don't have a mortgage on grief. No one in this room does," he said. "But I have lost people that I love - a father, a brother, a sister - and when I think back to the circumstances and the state that I was in on those days, to actually do what she did last week and then to carry on with her ministerial duties in the following days, was just extraordinarily brave. "We're human beings, and when Jane spoke to me yesterday she said that she needed to have a break. She needed to focus on her own health, and focus on her family, and I'm fully supportive of that." READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford Nic Street was promoted to cabinet following the resignation of Sarah Courtney. When asked whether lower house MHAs John Tucker, Madeleine Ogilvie or Felix Ellis could be in line for a promotion, Mr Gutwein said he also had upper house members who could be considered. "Ms Howlett came from the upper house. I have some very strong members in the upper house as well," he said. These include Rosevears MLC Jo Palmer and Windermere MLC Nick Duigan.

