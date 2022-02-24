news, local-news,

Women escaping their violent partners, but also family violence perpetrators, have access to 66 state-owned properties which can be leased for 12 months. The Rapid Rehousing program provides 12 months leases in government houses to assist to transition women escaping family violence, prisoners leaving prison, and mental health patients exiting services into their own housing arrangements. In Tasmania's Family Violence Action Plan 2015 - 2020 the government promised it would provide 50 rental properties. These could be leased as 'supported housing options' for women and families experiencing family violence. READ MORE: Women waiting four months for domestic support In that same plan the goverment provided $2.4 million to implement the NSW housing model Rapid Rehousing which helps Currently, the Rapid Rehousing program in Tasmania has a total of 76 properties available. There are 66 houses provided for family violence applicants and 10 allocated for rehousing prisoners. A government spokesman said Federal Goverment funding for an additional 20 properties was released in January, and these properties are currently being sourced. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races He said since 2015, when the Affordable Housing Strategy commenced, a total of 379 households have been assisted through Rapid Rehousing, including 55 in 2021. Occupancy of the Rapid Rehousing stock is at 100 per cent. "64 properties of the total 76 properties are [currently] tenanted by women escaping family violence. Ten are occupied by former prisoners and two are occupied by perpetrators of family violence." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/e2273c84-b0fc-40e9-9f50-d6c2efb0967a.jpg/r4_180_1916_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg