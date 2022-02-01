newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Praise continues to flow for the Tasmania JackJumpers after a landmark weekend which saw them secure back-to-back wins for the first time in their history. From pundits to former NBL champions, Scott Roth's long-term approach to guiding the JackJumpers through their debut season has drawn praise across the NBL community. The newcomers to the league find themselves with a 4-6 ledger from their opening ten games to be only one win less than the more fancied Sydney Kings roster. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz In the sweepstakes of Tasmania's often tried NBL teams of the past, the JackJumpers have tasted success on more occasions than the Hobart Devils and Devonport Warriors in their debut campaigns. While Launceston Casino City's nine wins in a debut season remains the watermark, Roth and his coaching staff have slowly created side a tough home side for visitors. Speaking after the JackJumpers win over the Adelaide 36ers, former NBL champion Damon Lowery was eager to praise the efforts of Roth and his coaching staff. "This is the long game Scott's playing, I love it like the people of Tasmania, you've got an NBL team again," he said. The Friday night win sparked emotional scenes from Roth post-game as he enjoyed the win with the passionate home crowd. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston The moment, which was widely shared on social media, drew a big tick of approval from the former Wollongong Hawks player. "Scott did a great job of acknowledging the crowd because [it is like] you are along with us on this journey," Lowery said on The Crossover. The JackJumpers face a tough double in the upcoming week with the Sydney Kings headed to Hobart on February 4. The JackJumpers will head across the Bass Strait for an away trip against defending champions Melbourne United on February 6 as they aim to keep their first-ever winning streak alive. Lowery believes the next steps to growing the JackJumpers' success in the Apple Isle is tied to factors off-court as much as on-court results in the coming seasons. "We need people getting season tickets, we need the younger generation of kids being really excited," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/a3a858bb-cd01-4069-9723-e2ce3d2e9cf4.jpg/r0_257_5000_3082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg