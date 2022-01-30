sport, local-sport,

The names of Bairstow, Kenyon and McVeigh might not be as prominent as some but they were the keys to the Tasmania JackJumpers' double dose of success. From the wild jubilation in the aftermath of beating Adelaide to the comfortable conviction after beating New Zealand, the Tasmania JackJumpers delivered a weekend to remember. Delivering back-to-back wins for the first time in the franchise's history, and technically a first away win given it was the Breakers' home game in Hobart, Tasmania has continued to tick the boxes in its debut NBL season. The league's newest team had already provided the fanbase with moments to savour, including the opening night winner, but the double over the 36ers and Breakers had a statement-like feel. Perhaps it was the elation of Scott Roth connecting with the crowd on Friday night, arms thrusting high with a unmistakable enjoyment ringing from his voice but this weekend could stand as the one that unified the JackJumpers to their fanbase. It should be said that New Zealand are doing the league a great service in being on the road for the foreseeable future due to border restrictions to complete the competition while forgoing time with family and friends. But as the saying goes, a team can only beat what is in front of it, and the JackJumpers ticked that box with this weekend's double dose. There's something inherently loveable about the under the radar players which proliferate the JackJumpers' roster and have come to the fore in recent weeks. Jack McVeigh, rated as one of the JackJumpers' best shooters, is no stranger to NBL onlookers but has been below the level which he showcased in Adelaide. Against the Breakers in the 83-59 win, McVeigh left the JackJumpers' fanbase in no doubt as to what he provides the roster with 17 points including 7-10 from the floor. Then there is Matt Kenyon, thrust into the starting five against Adelaide in the gritty 76-71, providing an injection of vigour into the defensive set-up of Tasmania as he nabbed eight rebounds against Breakers. While others passed on Kenyon, Roth knew what he wanted from one of the JackJumpers' final roster signings the moment he walked through the door. "Matt Kenyon's been working and he's been working on his shot, he's been working, and he led us in rebounding with eight rebounds, and made his open threes, tonnes of energy, really unselfish," Roth said. "I think the sky is the limit for him, I think he is a diamond in the rough that people have kind of passed over and I think he's another great story for the NBL and our team in general." Over the course of the season, everyone in JackJumpers colours has preached the importance of the long-term view as opposed to the gratification of instant results. The desire to prioritise that culture can be seen in the likes of Jarred Bairstow, who has found a home in the JackJumpers' bench unit this season. "When I put this team together, there was some things that had to ticked off on the boxes and sometimes people react like 'why would you sign him?', well you sign a guy like this for character, for his effort, for his practice, for his culture," Roth said on Bairstow after the New Zealand game. "He shows up everyday and he sets the tone across the board and that's invaluable, that's not a monetary thing, that's a thing that breeds sustainability here and culture. "We have a lot of guys like that but when I was in Perth, Jarred really impacted that team in a short amount of time with the work ethic and how he comes to practice and the things you don't see." It would be no coincidence that as the unheralded trio of McVeigh, Bairstow and Kenyon stepped up for some of their best games of the season over the course of the weekend, it started to click for Tasmania's key players in Josh Magette, Will Magnay and Josh Adams. Magette (22 points) led the scoring and flushed shots from beyond the three-point arc in a terrific shooting display which came after McVeigh found his stroke in the opening term. With McVeigh, and a fitter Magnay providing options, the Breakers and 36ers had more questions to answer on defense which generated better shooting opportunities as the floor spaced. Sport can be incredibly simple when distilled to the fundamentals but it is those core principles that Roth and his coaching staff will take the most from as they head into upcoming games with momentum. Maintaining the streak is new uncharted territory for Tasmania to fulfill.

