In an effort to boost the vaccination numbers of eligible children across the state, the government have announced a vaccination blitz will take place over the coming week. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the blitz would include pop up clinics and walk-in appointments at some clinics beginning on Sunday. "Today walk-ins are promoted at Clarence and Ulverstone clinics and tomorrow walk-ins will be encouraged at South Launceston and Bridgewater clinics," he said. On Friday, Labor Health Spokesperson Anita Dow called on Mr Rockliff to 'pull out all stops' to ensure all children had received a dose before school returned. "The fact is we are running out of time before children return to school and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff needs to be pulling out all stops to ensure children have the opportunity to be vaccinated," she said. As part of the blitz, Mr Rockliff said walk-ins would be encouraged with the government urging parents to get their children vaccinated before school begins. "I understand parents are seeking flexibility in school holidays so walk-ins provide an opportunity for those to get their children vaccinated before school goes back at a time that suits them," he said. "Our state clinics are specially organised to accommodate children of this age group with nurses trained in paediatric vaccination and longer appointment times. "If you haven't already, it's time to ensure that a COVID vaccine is on your back-to-school list for every child over five in your household." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

