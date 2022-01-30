Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston
Emergency services are attending a crash on Wellington Street, Launceston.
A female driver, and the only occupant of a gold Kia, crashed into Blast Balloons and Parties.
Police and emergency services received reports the driver was trapped and attended the scene.
A tow truck was organised to remove the vehicle from the scene.
The occupant was taken to hospital for mandatory blood tests, with injuries unknown.
The building sustained damage, and the owner was contacted and attended the scene.
