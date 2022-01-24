newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Senate into the provision of general practitioner and related primary health services to outer metropolitan, rural, and regional Australians was held today in Launceston. The Community Affairs References Committee took statements from primary health services from across Tasmania on the issues and possible solutions for the state's struggling primary health sector. READ MORE: Offender linked to death at Sprent remains at large Atop the list of issues raised was the state's ability to attract and retain general practitioners. One of the Doctors to provide evidence to the inquiry was Launceston-based GP Dr Jerome Muir Wilson who said the current system was failing to adequately remunerate those working in remote areas. Speaking after the session, Dr Muir Wilson said the health sector could look to other industries that had managed to create and retain a workforce in remote locations - such as the mining industry. He said developing a fly-in, fly-out model which rotates doctors through the community and paid a competitive rate could help retain GPs who often left due to burnout or lack of facilities. READ MORE: New and active cases drop for fifth straight day He said the model would give GPs the option to live in an area that suited their lifestyle when off rotation, and a greater continuity of care by maintaining a long-term workforce who could build a connection with the community. Increasing the role of local government authorities in the process was an item raised by Derwent Valley Council general manager Dean Griggs. Mr Griggs said the region - which relied heavily on agriculture and tourism - had less of an issue with recruiting GPs than it did with retaining them. He said a practice in the region had recently lost four GPs, but four more had been recruited and were expected to begin shortly. READ MORE: Program to boost Tasmania's timber and forestry industry Mr Griggs said the revolving door of GPs meant it was difficult for community members to build a relationship with their primary health providers. Responding to a question by senator Anne Urquhart about waiting times, Mr Griggs said residents in the region could wait up to six weeks to be seen by a GP for chronic conditions, while others would present at a hospital Mr Griggs also raised concerns about the classification of certain regional clinics under the Modified Monash Model system, claiming some clinics were at a loss under the national classification framework. Women's health services have also been impacted by the shortage of primary health and support services in regional locations. READ MORE: Tasmanian house prices still fastest in the nation Women's Health Tasmania chief executive Jo Flanagan provided evidence via teleconference and said with low levels of health literacy in the regions, many women did not understand basic health issues placing an increasing reliance on GPs. Ms Flanagan said many women were putting off visiting their GP due to high costs and challenges presented with access like long travel times to and from clinics. She said there was a demand for additional services that could support GPs which should be considered when discussing possible solutions for GP shortages. Ms Flanagan pointed to nurse practitioners as a viable alternative to GPs, saying roles existed for NPs along with support services including mental health professionals and social workers. She said a holistic range of services would help address the intersection of health issues experienced by women in remote areas and reduce the pressure on any one individual service. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

