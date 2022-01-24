newsletters, editors-pick-list, forestry, timber, tasmania, government

The Tasmanian Government have announced they will invest in the $1.2 billion timber and forestry industry to gain higher returns by increasing value-added production and supporting more jobs in regional Tasmania. Seven projects around Tasmania will share in a $6 million investment through our Forestry On-Island Processing Program to help the sector turn existing wood supplies, as well as wood residues, into higher-value products. The injection of funds will lead to a $23 million investment in modern processing and production processes in facilities located around the State, from Smithton to Bell Bay to Glenorchy. Minister for Resources Guy Barnett said that the successful recipients projects will add value to the current timber harvest and support the local construction industry. READ MORE: Cleo Smith abduction accused back in court "It will also help secure scores of jobs across Tasmania and lead to at least 30 new direct and indirect positions," he said. "The projects receiving funding include upgrades to processing facilities that will see more value coming from Tasmanian's renewable forest supply by converting low-grade plantation timber into high value boards and also construction of wall and roof trusses to be sold across Tasmania and Australia. "The program is also helping to improve timber recovery processes that will see more local wood replacing imported timber, increased output of treated pine products and an expansion of the amount of sawn timber and by-products generated from lower grade logs." READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in state's North-West Mr Barnett said the funding will benefit regional areas. "This investment is just one way we are supporting this vital industry, boosting our economy long-term and protecting and creating new jobs for more Tasmanians - particularly in regional areas." Manager of Koppers Wood Products Andrew Exton said it was an exciting time for the Longford company. "This is absolutely fantastic," he said. "We plan to add a shredder to our system to curb our wood waste into re-sell products. "This is a fantastic opportunity for Koppers and we plan to take full benefit of it and increase efficiency. The successful projects include Timberlink Australia Pty Ltd, CMTP Pty Ltd, McKay Investments Pty Ltd, Britton Brothers Pty Ltd, GL & VN Barber Pty Ltd, Koppers Wood Products and Bakes Sawmill Pty Ltd. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/e484d47b-0302-4f6b-b7c2-9db2ff0dd4f6.jpg/r0_498_4032_2776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg