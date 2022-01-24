news, local-news, omicron, tasmania, cases, covid, hospital, icu

New and active case numbers have dropped in Tasmania for the fifth straight day and have continued a downward trend for almost two weeks, while hospitalisations due primarily to COVID have increased by one. Monday morning's data from the Health Department showed there were 625 new cases - down from 866 on Saturday and 726 on Sunday - and 5650 active cases, also a reduction from the weekend. New case numbers reached a peak on January 8 at 2223, while active cases peaked on January 12 at 8764. READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in state's North-West Since then, there has been a downward trend in cases in Tasmania, apart from a slight increase last Wednesday. On Tuesday last week, director of Public Health Mark Veitch earlier said successive days of reduced case numbers could mean Tasmania has passed its peak. "We've had a bit below or a bit over 1000 cases for a week, so we currently have got a fairly steady plateau - if you like - of case numbers," he said. READ MORE: Veering causes car to plummet from overpass into railway "We would need to see case numbers come down successively for a number of days before I could confidently say that we were on the way down from this peak." Testing numbers have reduced slightly in the past week, from 5807 rapid antigen tests distributed last Monday and 2025 PCR tests, down to 3022 RATs and 1786 PCRs in today's reporting. There are still three people in intensive care with COVID, 17 in hospital with COVID as their primary condition - an increase of one from Sunday - and 41 people overall COVID-positive in Tasmanian hospitals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

