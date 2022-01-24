news, local-news,

Police are searching for a person believed to be involved in the death of a 59-year-old man at Sprent. Emergency services responded to reports of a car fire at a private property on Chilcotts Road about 8.15pm on Sunday. Residents noticed the smoke in the evening, and emergency services arrived shortly after. READ MORE: Veering causes car to plummet from overpass into railway "Tasmania Fire Service extinguished the fire, and the body of a deceased man was located a short distance away," the police spokesperson said. "The 59-year-old man who resided in a caravan on the property had sustained significant head injuries. "The caravan had been broken into and several firearms stolen from a secure and locked firearms safe. "The property is currently declared a crime scene and a police investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the offender." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Any nearby residents who may have CCTV footage covering roads in and out of the Sprent area is asked to provide that to police.

