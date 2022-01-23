news, local-news,

Emergency services are on the scene at Vermont Road, Mowbray where a single vehicle crash has occurred. Initial reports suggest the vehicle left the roadway, coming to rest on the railway tracks. READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues The male driver has been transported to hospital via ambulance. It is understood that the vehicle did not roll over, nor did it collide with any objects, however, according to a police spokesperson, the impact from leaving the road caused serious injuries, to the sole occupant of the vehicle, specifically around his head and chest. READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns There are no road closures in place at this time, but police requested that members of the public avoid the area if possible, or if passing the area, to proceed with caution as emergency services are still on scene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

