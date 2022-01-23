newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tasmanian Fire Service is confident the bushfire at Tullah is no longer a threat to residents of the West Coast town. TFS regional fire controller Dean Graue said the township of Tullah is safe after the fire threatened properties last night and early this morning. One vacant property which "had been unused for a long time" was destroyed. "We have also lost a couple of farm sheds and some machinery," Mr Graue. "We put an emergency warning out [last night] due to the fact that the fire was starting to encroach on properties. READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 "Yesterday we did have moderate winds that did fuel the fire. "We are expecting temperatures of 33 degrees and low relative humidity this afternoon, but some of the preparation work from the ground crews there this morning has made really good inroads." The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Mr Graue said. Residents of Tullah praised the TFS for their firefighting efforts amid the height of the blaze on Saturday evening. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

