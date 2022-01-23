news, local-news,

A World War II veteran is celebrating turning 100 today by being surrounded by all his closest family. Keith Wise grew up as one of fourteen children, with five of the men serving in the Second World War. One of Keith's brothers was a Prisoner Of War, captured by the Japanese during the suffering. Mr Wise was just 19 when he first was enlisted to go to war. Over the 26 months he was in the army, he was mostly stationed in Darwin. READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues "I was pretty lucky really. I went away on a ... Japanese boat that was captured and the army used it as a transport ship. We went up to the little islands off the Eastern-Coast of New Guinea and spent some time there ... then they brought us back to Darwin," he said. Mr Wise was discharged from service when the area was no longer under threat, and he made his way back to Tasmania. The army veteran became a carpenter and moved around a few times before settling where he now resides in Youngtown. However, the war was not the only time in his life where things have not been easy. Mr Wise has had health troubles over the years. "I've been pretty sick at different times. I have had a couple of heart attacks. I did lose my memory for a long time and a lot of things didn't come back until just recently," he said. However, he chalks his 100 years of longevity up to the pills he takes and the good family genetics, though no other Wise in the family has reached 100 before. "I put my long life down to the fact that I take my tablets every day and never miss them," he said. Mr Wise did not expect to reach 100 though, but has enjoyed receiving letters from the Queen and the Prime Minister. To celebrate the century birthday, Mr Wise will be joined by his family. The group will head to Derby for the day and he is looking forward to it. READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns The 100-year-old said he was not sure how long he would live to be, but was just happy to still be kicking. Mr Wise's son, Kerry, will be joining in the birthday celebrations for his father. He also followed in his father's footsteps in war efforts, fighting in the Vietnam War. However, he did not join out of feeling like it was a legacy. "I just got called up for national service. Dad took it very hard when I was in Vietnam because I was infantry and I fought in one of the biggest battles in Vietnam," he said. Kerry said no amount of preparation or training would help someone be ready for war. "They didn't tell me at the time I was going to go to Vietnam. But, as time went on, I knew that they were training us for a special mission," he said. "[Fighting in the war] changed my outlook for sure. Trying to settle back in Tasmania after going through my experiences in Vietnam [was hard]." Mr Wise found it hard watch his son go to war, after experiencing it for himself. "I said to him you don't have to go you know. I said I could protest and I could get you exempt as a builder's assistant, but Kerry said no, I'd like to go," Mr Wise said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/046e8125-b985-4650-a868-43c7ea6f99b3.jpg/r0_1101_2800_2683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg