After months of deliberating, Great Regional City Challenge board members have announced which projects are set to receive a slice of the initiative's $104,000 funding. On July 19 last year after the challenge's inaugural year success, the public was once again invited to think about whether they had a project that could help Launceston become one of the great regional cities of the world. Exactly two months later, 21 project applications had been submitted and a voting period, set to run until November 28, began. After such time, voting was tallied up, and 14 projects were chosen. READ MORE: Offender linked to death at Sprent remains at large Those projects were Greening Launceston, Connect and Create in Ravenswood, Aboriginal Launceston Website For Kids, Positive Street Art, Collaborative Carbon Offset for Harvest Launceston Community Farmers' Market, Encouraging Inclusivity Across Tasmania, Renovating Cormiston Creek Track, Launceston Time Travel Challenge, Community Engagement with Great Movies and Great Food, No-Tinsel No-Plastic Christmas Decorations For The World, Mind Food: Mental Health Long Lunches, Redress: A Circular Clothing Economy for Launceston, Step Up Launceston Men, and the Tasmanian Storytelling Festival. GRCC president Owen Tilbury said the projects would make Launceston a more liveable, sustainable and inclusive city, where younger generations could learn about the city's past and dream about its future. "The Great Regional City Challenge is a unique community-led initiative that has been held up as an example at conferences, is a finalist in this year's Business Excellence Awards, and is the subject of a PhD thesis through the Australian National University," he said. "We are so proud of these great community-inspired projects and of the community donations that allow us to fund them." READ MORE: New and active cases drop for fifth straight day After selection, each project was required to fill out and return a single page overview of their plan, priorities, and direction, which the board promptly reviewed, to ensure the projects were well thought through, and clearly detailed how the funds raised from thirty-eight business, community and government organisations would be used to achieve their goals. Now, after approval, GRCC will begin to pay out funds as the projects spend against their plans, rather than handing over all or a part of the funds at the start. Among the lengthy list of winners, the No Plastic No Tinsel Christmas Decorations project was one initiative that, if successful, could potentially see a major new industry start in Launceston. Using recycled and sustainable timber components this project designs Christmas trees and decorations for city malls and shopping centres, as well as for home use. READ MORE: Program to boost Tasmania's timber and forestry industry Greening Launceston, a project started by Launceston Chamber of Commerce acting executive officer William Cassidy, was created to make Launceston more liveable and building its reputation as the "Paris" of Tasmania, with the implementation of trees along the city's boulevards being the project's main focus. "There's a triple bottom line attached to urban greening, as it's better for the environment and will help to cool our city down, in turn, combating the constant concern that climate change brings, it also increases the vibrance of the city, making it more visually appealing and better for social activities, and lastly, it brings with it a range of economic benefits," he said. READ MORE: Tasmanian house prices still rising fastest in the nation Two mural projects were funded to make Launceston and Ravenswood city hearts more liveable. The former, Positive Street Art, came by way of an unlikely collaborative effort between a homeowner whose house had become regularly scourged with graffiti, and a former tagger, turned street artist, James Cowan, also known as KreamArt. Their idea to cover the city's many blank walls with vibrant murals, starting with the outside of a residence on George Street, could not only provide a legal outlet for aspiring street artists, but could also increase the city's overall aesthetic. The ever-innovative Harvest Farmers' Market got funds for two projects this year too. One is set to achieve accreditation for local farmers to receive carbon credits, making Launceston the only city in Australia to have a carbon-neutral farmers' market. The other was to buy a powerful projector to show movies outdoors on a pre-existing blow-up screen.

