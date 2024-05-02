The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Take it all the way to the bank: Hundreds of ideas to make Launceston great

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 2 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 300 ideas to make Launceston the greatest regional city in Australia have been put forward by community members. Picture by Paul Scambler
More than 300 ideas to make Launceston the greatest regional city in Australia have been put forward by community members. Picture by Paul Scambler

A Sunday market, a Launceston version of Monopoly and more murals are just some of the ideas residents feel would make Launceston the greatest regional city in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.