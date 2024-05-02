Take it all the way to the bank: Hundreds of ideas to make Launceston great

A Sunday market, a Launceston version of Monopoly and more murals are just some of the ideas residents feel would make Launceston the greatest regional city in Australia.
More than 300 ideas were put forward and developed over the course of five community sessions held through April as part of this year's Great Regional City Challenge (GRCC).
These are now part of the Great City Ideas Bank, an online catalogue of ideas to make Launceston more appealing, friendly, prosperous and accessible.
GRCC committee chairman Owen Tilbury previously said the sessions would be about action rather than idle musing, and participant Nicole Jensen said the session she attended delivered on that promise.
"As someone new to town and interested in getting involved with social projects, it was inspiring to meet and share ideas with other passionate doers in the community," she said.
"It wasn't all just talk; they're about action, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Other ideas pitched as part of the sessions included establishing a local soft plastic recycling scheme, building an "ask a local" network to help newcomers settle in, developing a schedule of secret gigs, and doubling down on Launceston's UNESCO City of Gastronomy title.
Some of these will be developed further in August, when 60 residents and businesses will knuckle down and, as Mr Tilbury said "put some bones and some meat" on the concepts.
In another major milestone for the challenge, Frances Pratt has been appointed as campaign coordinator for the GRCC.
The committee chairman said her wealth of experience in the not-for-profit sector made her a valued addition to the team.
"Her leadership and insight will be invaluable as we continue to drive positive change and foster a culture of collaboration in Launceston," Mr Tilbury said.
