Paying $2400 in bond money for a pet friendly rental?

Pet-owning renters may need to pay an extra bond to secure a pet-friendly home under mooted changes to rental laws in Tasmania.
The government has committed to changing the Residential Tenancy Act to allow pets in rentals but is yet to provide any detail about what they might include in the draft legislation.
According to Tasmania's rental dispute agency, pet bonds have not been ruled out.
Pet bonds are usually paid in addition to the usual bond of four-weeks rent and pass to the landlord if the pet causes any damage to the property.
Under this scenario pet-loving renters in North and North West Tasmania could be forced to cash up $2400 in bond money, according to median rent prices, to secure a rental.
Other Australian states such as Victoria and Queensland did not include pet bonds as part of their pet rental reforms, and Western Australia is the only state that allows them for fumigation, capped at $260.
Damage from a pet is covered elsewhere, for example Queensland law makes the tenant liable for all and any damage caused by a pet, but this damage is not considered fair wear and tear.
Meanwhile, a rental reform bill recently introduced in New Zealand included a two-week pet bond to protect landlords from the risk of pet-caused damage, and also made tenants fully liable for accidental, careless, or intentional damage caused by pets.
A Consumer, Builder and Occupational Services spokesperson said pet rental laws in other jurisdictions would be reviewed to ensure the most appropriate policy for Tasmania was adopted.
They said preliminary consultation with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, and the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania had started.
"As part of our consultation we will consult on pet bonds," the spokesperson said.
They added that other issues likely to be explored during consultations include:
Consumer Affairs Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the range of issues to be consulted as part of the pet rental reforms would be broad.
"We are working with stakeholders to implement this promise and we will be consulting with the broader public," Ms Ogilvie said.
"The public will also be able to provide feedback on the draft legislation when it is released."
