The night was balmy and libations flowed as festival-goers prepared to ring in the 2022 at the 12th annual BeerFest. Australia's longest-running beer festival has been a popular choice for Launceston New Year's Eve revellers since its inception and as punters said goodbye to 2021, did not disappoint. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test Over a family-friendly daytime session and a nighttime lineup of entertainment and a showcase of Tasmania's breweries and winemakers, BeerFest 2021 had something for everyone. Despite COVID-19 restrictions and Friday's hot weather impacting the number of patrons at the daytime event, organiser James Harding said he expected the evening session to reach the capacity limit of 5000. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey "We sold 1000 Tickets for the day session but we had probably about half turn up because I think the heat was quite incredible," Mr Harding said. "But it was still good for the kids to run around. There were lots of kids activities, it was a really family-friendly day." The festival is guaranteed to a place on Launceston's calendar until 2025, with funding secured from the state government. READ MORE: Mayor proposes new Burnie court location Tourism Hospitality and Events Minister Sarah Courtney said the government was proud to support the event and thanked the organisers for the cooperation in ensuring the festival was COVID-safe. "BeerFest is another example of our state's unique and bespoke event sector which provides a boost to the state's economy and enhances our reputation as a premier hospitality destination," Ms Courtney said. "I remind patrons to use the Check-in Tas app, wear a face mask, sanitise your hands and practice social distancing." With a jam-packed line up of live music and standup comedy acts, festival attendees once again flooded to Royal Park from 5pm to enjoy the summertime weather and ring in the New Year with a pint or two "I think it's going to be perfect weather to bring in new year," Mr Harding said. "A couple of years ago we had similar weather conditions and it was ideal."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/fea093ed-aee3-47e1-8ad4-693a95f8c3ef.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg