news, local-news,

Many will not be sad to wave goodbye to 2021 after another year of COVID-19 troubles. So, how do you welcome 2022 in style? Well, there are plenty of New Year's Eve events in Northern Tasmania to keep you busy. The annual event is back this year at Royal Park, Launceston, with two sessions. A family session will be held from 11am-3.30pm and an evening session will be held from 5pm until 12.30am, with fireworks at 9.30pm and again at midnight. BeerFest director James Harding said the set-up for the New Year's Eve event was going well, with The Bad Dad Orchestra to headline. "The weather is going to be perfect. There will be lots happening like live music, live comedy, masterclasses, and kids activities," he said. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge Both sessions will also include craft brews, ciders, wines, and cocktails, all complemented by street food. "BeerFest is a great opportunity to let your hair down, have some fun, and listen to some great music," Mr Harding said. VIP tickets for the event have sold out and general tickets are on final release. Two-thousand are expected for the day session and 5000 patrons for the evening session. Mr Harding said patrons would require masks and must be fully vaccinated. Country Club Tasmania will be hosting a New Year's Eve rooftop party to celebrate. The event is limited capacity and will include an entertainment line-up featuring The Sheyana Duo, Cuban Heel, Havana Affair, and Matthew Garwood & Melanie. The club will also be delivering on a Vegas theme in its other spaces as part of the New Year's Eve celebrations. Tackyland will be set in Dicky Whites Lane in the Launceston CBD and is an 18-years-old and above New Year's Eve event. Akouo, a Launceston beatmaker, will headline on the night, supported by Fotti P. Tickets are available at oztix. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health New Year's Eve at Kingsway will wave goodbye to 2021 with live music from Gerard Rush. Drink specials will be on offer and each drink bought between 6pm and 9pm will put you in a draw to win prizes. Entry is free, but space is limited. Grain of the Silos will be delivering a five-course degustation menu curated by head chef Mika Chae, executive chef Thomas Pirker and food director Massimo Mele for New Year's Eve. The meal will highlight Tasmanian produce and be paired with wines. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/c70d292e-50a1-47d2-8bf8-93355c0a2a51.jpg/r0_56_2051_1215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg