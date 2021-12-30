news, local-news,

Travellers entering Tasmania from high-risk locations, including New South Wales, will no longer be required to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours. Instead of a PCR test, travellers will need to do their own rapid antigen test before entering Tasmania. The move is "relying on people to do the right thing", and they will not be required to show the negative result of this test when they cross the border into Tasmania. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message Premier Peter Gutwein said from January 1, the 72-hour PCR pre-test will no longer be required. "We will require confirmation of a RAT test undertaken 24 hours prior to domestic travel. The onus is on the traveller to ensure they do the right thing and ensure they get that test. "Fines will still apply for anyone who is caught doing the wrong thing." READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery Mr Gutwein said if the test was positive then people should not come. "If you get a positive RAT test then go and get a PCR test in the jurisdiction that you are leaving from. Don't come to Tasmania." Mr Gutwein said travellers would, on arrival, be provided with a RAT test if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or they become a close contact whilst travelling. READ MORE: National support model for general practitioners questioned The definition of close contacts has also changed, to prevent people from having to enter quarantine when their infection risk is low. Now, a close contact will be members of a household, or household-like contacts, and only these contacts will be required to quarantine. Mr Gutwein said this move followed advice from National Cabinet. MORE TO COME Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/cfa90877-5e73-4b6d-8650-b803cb0f1ce6.jpg/r0_5_800_457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg