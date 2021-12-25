newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmanian devils, Christmas

Young Tasmanian devils have embraced the Christmas spirit this festive season at Wings Wildlife Park. Manager Gena Cantwell said the devils, which were about five months old in the video, were among a variety of youngsters at the park enjoying their first Christmas. "It is a good fun time of the year for us and with what has happen recently I think everyone needs a bit of cheer this year," she said. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' "There are lots of babies about at the moment, including baby emus. "Spring is still springing for us and some of the animals were a bit later than expected this year." Ms Cantwell said she was hopeful they would be welcoming their first newborn camel in several years soon. "One of our camels looks like she is starting to spring up, so we have our fingers crossed for a baby camel," she said. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash With the borders open once again to interstate visitors, Ms Cantwell said she was looking forward to seeing the animals bringing more people joy following a difficult period during winter and COVID restrictions. "It is good to see people come from different places and see their faces when they interact with the animals," she said. READ MORE: Santa makes appearance in Launceston ahead of Christmas "We are looking forward to having a good summer and recouping some lost funds. "During winter and COVID you would get down but is nice to feel a little bit of normality is coming back. "It has been tough, but we are grateful the locals have supported us." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

