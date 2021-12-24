newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Have you been naughty or nice? It is that time of the year again when Santa Claus makes his rounds and says hello to young boys and girls before his Christmas Eve world trip. Launceston was lucky enough to have Santa visit on Thursday, where he found a comfy place to sit and hear Christmas wish lists of those attending Myer. Santa said he had been travelling around Tasmania since 1965 when he was stationed at Risdon Vale, Hobart, with the police force. READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse A parents and friends committee in the area was on the hunt to find Santa, and he made sure he stepped up to the sleigh. However, even though Santa has appeared at countless events, one of his favourite places to visit for the past 23 years has been Launceston's Myer. "Years ago [children] would bring in two or three pages of what they wanted, now a lot of them just want a surprise," he said. "This year it's been very good because not many children are after big things, it's only small things they are after." Santa said one of the children that stood out to him was a young girl who asked that she not receive anything for Christmas, but that her mother would be gifted flowers and her father would unwrap tools. READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Since COVID-19, Santa has been unable to have children sit on his lap, but it has not taken away from the Christmas magic. "For the past couple of days I have had to wear a mask. It's a shame we couldn't have waited until Christmas was over before wearing a mask inside ... but it doesn't make any difference to the special feeling of Christmas," Santa said. Premier Peter Gutwein said Santa had passed all COVID-19 requirements to visit the state. "To all Tasmanian kids, and adults as well, I hope you have a fantastic Christmas - in a COVID safe way - and a merry new year," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/806d6921-0679-4f08-946b-d5a33782fc2c.jpg/r0_132_4176_2491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg