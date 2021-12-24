newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein would defy Prime Minister Scott Morrison and impose coronavirus lockdowns or close the borders if that was the public health advice. Mr Morrison on Tuesday said the time of lockdowns was behind. "We have to move from a culture of mandates to a culture of responsibility," he said READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse But fellow Liberal Mr Gutwein - who kept Tasmania's borders closed until December 15 and required a higher vaccination rate than the national plan before reopening - made clear this week he would not hesitate to close borders again if public health advice said it was needed. " ... I would always act on public health advice," he said. "That has put us in good stead over the past two years and I can see no need to divert from that. "We will always make decisions in the best interests of Tasmanians." READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Speaking on Wednesday morning, as the new Omicron variant of the virus raged in New South Wales, Mr Gutwein said the reopening was based on health advice to reopen once 90 per cent of eligible people were double vaccinated. "We're one of the most protected places, not just in the country, but on the planet," he said. "Circumstances can change, but the advice remains as it was." Mr Gutwein - who introduced an indoor mask mandate during the week - said the government and health authorities were keeping a close eye on data about Omicron from the mainland and overseas, and the lessons would help inform Tasmania's response. "At this stage, in terms of severity, it appears it's less severe than Delta, but there's no definitive advice on that," he said. "We will be looking at broad-based modelling today at National Cabinet." Asked about learning from the big mainland states, Mr Gutwein said Tasmania had a range of public health measures in place, including the indoor mask mandate, check-ins and density limits for events. "New South Wales walked away from most of those last Wednesday, and that is obviously providing the opportunity for Omicron to spread almost exponentially in that state and that is a real concern," he said. He said the evidence about masks was very clear and they limited transmissibility. Mr Gutwein said schools were expected to reopen on February 9, and the vaccination roll-out for children aged five to 11 would start on January 10. The state government's plan for a new Burnie court complex in a residential area at the old UTAS campus in Mooreville Rd has been controversial, with opposition from residents, business, local government and from within the legal profession. "I think in terms of what's required for Burnie that the site is a suitable site," Mr Gutwein said. "The one thing that I do know is the current (CBD) court site is not going to be appropriate for very much longer. "Obviously it has significant asbestos issues, and that site to be redeveloped would mean closing the court completely." READ MORE: Carols by Candlelight final figure counted He said the Mooreville Rd site was large and could potentially host other services if they wanted to move there, and was a "relatively short distance" from existing services. "But I do understand that there is some significant community concern," he said. He said the plan was going through the Public Works Committee process and he would allow that to take its course. The committee would make a recommendation on whether it approved the development proceeding. The potential siting of a new jail near Westbury has also been controversial, with opposition from many of the town's residents. Mr Gutwein announced this year the troubled Ashley Youth Detention Centre near Deloraine would close. Attorney-General Elise Archer on December 9 said the community would be consulted about future use of the Ashley site, and noted many people had suggested it be the site for the new jail. READ MORE: Ambulance Tasmania's COVID preparedness called into question "While no decision has been made on moving the Northern correctional facility, an initial evaluation indicates the AYDC site is well suited for a modern, state-of-the art correctional facility in Northern Tasmania with a rehabilitative focus," Ms Archer said. Asked why the government did not simply make a call to use the Ashley site for the jail as it seemed obvious, Mr Gutwein said: "I think it's important that we do take the time to consult with that local community." He expected that process would be finished early next year, with a decision on whether the Ashley site would be used to follow soon after.

