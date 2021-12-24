news, local-news,

A Dover man has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Cockle Creek Road, Cockle Creek, overnight. Police and emergency services were notified of a serious crash involving a blue 2005 Honda Civic hatch about 11pm on Thursday. Crash Investigation Services Senior Constable Adam Hall said initial investigations indicated the 28-year-old driver was travelling south on Cockle Creek Road, towards Boltons Green Campsite, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend in the road. "The vehicle lost control on the gravel surface and collided with the roadside drain before rolling," he said. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate the crash with Crash Investigation and Forensic Services. "At the time the road was dry, weather was clear, and traffic was light. The cause of the crash continues to be investigated and a report will be prepared for the coroner," Senior Constable Hall said. "The use of alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash and the deceased was not wearing a seat belt'." Anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact Senior Constable Nick Evans at the Dover Police Station on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/aee1a51c-acf6-4e57-bd60-a57909236edd.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg