The time is finally here. The festival has battled COVID-19 restrictions, border issues with musicians and a change of dates, but Party In The Apocalypse is ready to unleash music onto the state. The festival runs across both December 27 and 28, and will be held at Inveresk Park. READ MORE: Man, 60, to appear in after-hours court on one count of murder Artistic director Jesse Higgs said the team were "stoked" the festival could go ahead. "It's been a tough year for a lot of people and now we're really excited to send it off in style with the first major dancing festival back since [PITP 2020]," he said. Just as the festival changed dates from the first weekend in December to December 27 and 28, the line-up also received some changes. Monday's line-up includes Pnau, Dune Rats, Luca Brasi, Sneaky Sound System, Sumner, Jaguar Jonze, Lennon Wells, Medhanit, Triple J Unearthed, and Tom Fowkes. Medhanit said PITA would be her first big solo performance for a while due to the pandemic. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul "I hope that [PITA] is really high energy and that everybody is just happy to be out ... and have a little dance and spend time with family and friends," she said. "I think everyone should feel pretty lucky that we are able to be a part of something this big at a turbulent time." Tuesday's line-up includes Lime Cordiale, Client Liaison, Cub Sport, Ruby Fields, Sycco, King Stingray, Chase City, Denni, The Sleepyheads, Jeqa, and World Class Cinema. In October, Premier Peter Gutwein announced a revised events framework. Dancing was allowed at events again, but all those attending large-scale events must be double vaccinated. Masks were also made mandatory for all events with more than 1000 people, with PITA asking for attendees to bring their own and to wear it at all times, except when consuming food or drink. "Be thoughtful with your masks. Remember that they can quickly turn into rubbish, so please try and use a reusable one," a Facebook post from the team said. READ MORE: Final countdown for Empty Stocking Appeal As well as COVID-19 rules, PITA organisers also posted on Facebook to ask attendees to make sure they were looking after themselves and friends by staying hydrated and visiting first aid if needed. Organisers said if someone was being inappropriate or behaving badly a warning would be issued, but a second strike meant the person would be asked to leave the event. "If you see something that is not ok, don't feel like you need to approach them yourself. Do not hesitate to report it to festival staff. We have systems in place for dealing with tricky situations," the Facebook post said. Festival-goers have been asked to make sure they dispose of their garbage correctly, and take any belongings home with them. There will be a free bus service to the city after the festival, which will run every 20 minutes at Invermay Road, from 10pm-11.30pm. There are some tickets still available. For more visit partyintheapocalypse.com.au.

