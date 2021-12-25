news, local-news,

A 60-year-old man will appear in after-hours court on Sunday, December 26 on one count of murder. The charge follows the death of a 52-year-old woman at Mornington on Christmas Day. Tasmania Police said the man and woman were known to each other. Earlier A 52-year-old woman has died following an incident in Mornington this afternoon. At about 1.30pm, emergency services were called to Binalong Road at Mornington following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries. The woman was located at the address with injuries to her upper body sustained from a knife. READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania She was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital, but died a short time later. Two teenagers were present at the time of the incident, but were not physically harmed. "The two teenagers were not physically injured but of course they are significantly distressed by this incident," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said. READ MORE: Life of soccer-loving Hillcrest child celebrated "They are in good care and will be provided with support services. Our thoughts are with them." Investigations are continuing, however it is believed that the man and woman were known to one another. "Any incident of family violence is of utmost concern to Tasmania Police," the spokesperson said. "All violence is unacceptable, and family violence should not be tolerated. If you hear, see or know of someone who is affected by family violence - speak up." A 60-year-old man was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident. Family violence incidents can be reported to Tasmania Police on 131 444, or by calling triple-zero in an emergency. Anyone with information should contact Police on 131 444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppertas.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

