With only days remaining, The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal is approaching the $60,000 mark. Now in its 113th year, the appeal hopes to raise $80,000 for Northern Tasmania's most vulnerable. The appeal benefits four regional charity organisations - Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul - with last year's campaign raising $124,733. READ MORE: Holiday operating hours for COVID-19 testing clinics confirmed Launceston's Carols by Candlelight - a major fundraiser for the appeal -, will be splitting this year's donations with the families of the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. About $12,000 was collected, made up of donations from patrons and candle sales, as well as a single donation of $5000 from Country Club Tasmania. With the tally currently standing at $56,239.75, there is still time to donate to the Empty Stocking Appeal and help support Northern Tasmania's most vulnerable. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

